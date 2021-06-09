Keystone XL pipeline project abandoned

(Montreal) The controversial Keystone XL pipeline project between Canada and the United States has been abandoned, Canadian operator TC Energy announced Wednesday, nearly five months after US President Joe Biden blocked it.

“TC Energy has today confirmed, after a full review of its options and in consultation with its partner, the Government of Alberta, that it has completed the Keystone XL pipeline project,” he said in a statement.

The Canadian group had announced the suspension of work a few hours before the decree was signed by Mr. Biden on January 20.

The group based in Calgary, western Canada, has expressed disappointment, accordingly declaring “thousands of union workers laid off.”

This project, supported by Ottawa, but criticized by environmentalists, was launched in 2008. Barack Obama first canceled it, because it was considered too polluting, and Donald Trump put it back on track for economic reasons.

Repealing his predecessor’s decree was one of Joe Biden’s election promises, as part of his plan to combat climate change.

It also disappointed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As of 2023, the project was intended to transport more than 800,000 barrels of oil per day between the Canadian province of Alberta and US refineries in the Gulf of Mexico. But it has been criticized by environmentalists for its impact on greenhouse gas emissions.