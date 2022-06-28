Kibekor Fund to finance the return of ‘Tales for Everyone’

Coco ferme, which will mark the return of the Tales for All series, this time on Club illico, is receiving financial support from the Quebecor Fund as part of the 24th round of funding for the Film Production Assistance Program.

Produced by Attraction Images and La Fête Content & Concept, Coco ferme will focus on Max, an 11-year-old entrepreneur who sets out to set up a farm of 500 laying hens.

TVA Films will distribute Coco ferme, which is expected to be shown at Club Illico in 2023. Producer Dominic James, who is also writing the script, told QMI in May that the film will make people laugh as much as laugh. Filming should take place this summer at Estrie, under the direction of director Sébastien Gagné.

As part of this 24th round of funding, the three selected projects will share a total of $718,000.

The other two feature films selected are Coeur de slush, produced by Christal Films Productions and distributed by Les Films Opale. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Sarah Maud Beuchesen, who also wrote the script. Director Marielope Wolff directs the set.

The third and final project is “Simple comme Sylvain” produced by Metafilms and distributed by Les Films Sevilla. Mona Mona Choukri realizes that she has just released her movie “The Babysitter”.

“Coeur de slush” and “Simple comme Sylvain” both received funding from Telefilm Canada and SODEC.

Since its launch in September 2010, the Quebec Fund Film Production Assistance Program (formerly including Event Production) has awarded financial assistance totaling more than $17.1 million to 104 projects, more than $16.1 million to 90 film projects and more than $1 million for 14 projects. event projects.