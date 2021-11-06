La Liga – Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the new coach of FC Barcelona until 2024

FC Barcelona finally has its new coach: Xavier Hernández i Creus. Or more simply: Xavi. The Catalan club suddenly announced, on Friday night to Saturday, the arrival of its former player as a coach for the first team until 2024, that is, two and a half seasons. He replaces Ronald Koeman, who was sacked on October 27 after losing in Vallecas to Rayo Vallecano (1-0). Sergei Barguan took a temporary week that will conclude on Saturday in the garden of the Balaidos Stadium, against Celta Vigo.

The former Catalan club midfielder was finally able to complete his departure from Al Sadd as he began his career as a technician in 2019 right after the tapes were suspended. The official announcement of Xavi’s departure was announced on Friday first from the dam , But Barcelona refused to confirm, for the lack of legal guarantees, especially with regard to financial fair play in the Spanish League. This topic, like many others, remained to be resolved by the Catalan administration, with great caution over this complex issue.

The party In June 2015 a few weeks after being crowned in the Champions League in Berlin, Xavi sent the first message to fans on Barcelona channels. “It wasn’t goodbye, it was goodbye. Camp Nou has always been my home. You are an Amphision, my people, Barcelona is the club I love the most. Now I will go home. We see each other very quickly, butt. ‘Forca, Barca’!“.

Monday show for Xavi

The last hours also left doubt about paying the departure clause to the technician, something Barcelona initially did not want to do. Except that it will be paid, but the outlines of the process remain vague and the FCB did not say anything about it in its press release. Joan Laporta may answer all questions on Saturday after the match in Vigo where he is with the squad. He should already speak out. according to Sports WorldThere will be no official explanations until Monday.

Xavi will land him in Catalonia on Saturday and on Monday he will appear at the Camp Nou in front of the crowd. It will also be an opportunity to observe the relationship between Laporta and his former student. The two have had rather cool relations in recent years despite their victories under Pep Guardiola. Rafa Yusti, vice president of the club, and Matteo Alemani, director of football in charge of the first team, managed Xavi’s file. They will return from Qatar with him and his new staff.

The last option to go to Xavi, a local guy, but an inexperienced local at this level, comes from them. Laporta has shown some hesitation in the former Spain international’s abilities to dominate Barcelona. It was last summer. Water flowed from under the bridges, but there was still this point of shadow to be cleared. The big guy, not in Qatar, is he really convinced?

The author of a very mediocre start to the season, Barcelona will open a new chapter for him with someone who knows home like no one else. If Ronald Koeman was a historical player in Barcelona, ​​he was not really the man of the house, despite the historical and philosophical connections between Holland and Barcelona. Xavi will need to bring back the playing identity to a tactically lost and heavily rejuvenated team and bring them back to the top four in La Liga.

Having failed to claim titles immediately, Barcelona’s management will ask his new strongman to take a ticket to the Champions League at the end of the season and send the club to the round of 16 of the current competition. It is vital to the club’s cash flow. For everything else, it will require a lot of patience. The Xavi revolution has begun.

