We’ve barely finished the saga surrounding Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, and that we’re already calculating the chances of him returning in 2024. Let the 45H The president is drowning again or forced to stay on the sidelines due to his disagreements with the law, Trump’s name may end up on the ballot soon.

During Sunday, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told reporters that Lara Trump represents the future of the Republican Party. This statement worries those who still believe that we can crush the Trump family and return to a more moderate political formation.

It is not impossible for Graham to address a letter to North Carolina Senator Richard Burr. The latter angered several of his colleagues by voting to impeach Donal Trump, an unexpected split. Consequently, he is threatened with retaliation by proposing that a representative of the Trump clan succeed him in the 2022 mid-term elections.

Who is Lara Trump? Are you really thinking of making the leap in politics? Lara Leah Jonaska married Eric Trump in 2014. The president’s daughter-in-law has resigned from her role as a news magazine producer Inside the edition To join the 2016 presidential campaign along with other family members.

Throughout Donald Trump’s tenure, Lara has remained loyal to 45H President of the Republic, and given the role of senior advisor for his re-election campaign. So involved, she paid $ 180K USD for her participation.

Like many other members of the clan, Lara Trump has passed on misinformation on numerous occasions and has been involved in numerous controversies. Whether she’s collaborating with a far-right activist in Florida or helping to install her brother in the Department of Energy when he has no valuable experience, she definitely embraces his stepfather’s style and manners.

Is Lara Trump seriously considering running for office in North Carolina? Despite Lindsay Graham’s enthusiasm, she did not express her intentions. However, his candidacy was not unanimous. Other politicians have already declared that they wish to succeed Bohr and it is not certain that family background is a benefit to Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

Donald Trump won by a very narrow margin in North Carolina, which is generally a conservative state. So it seems that we are less favorable to this style of politics and that we would be looking for a more traditional politician. Indeed, it has been argued that Lara’s candidacy would strengthen democratic mobilization, particularly the black community, a number large enough to influence the outcome of the vote.

The next few months should give us a better picture of the situation inside the Republican Party. While many hope for Trump without Trump, there is at least one member of this clan who can legitimately claim the family’s inheritance. Will Lara Trump be the Candidate in 2022? As in other cases, the various factions of the political formation are working hard, and the fighting will be fierce.