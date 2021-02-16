We arrived promptly and left promptly. Two days after he traded from Senators in Ottawa to the Carolina Hurricanes, Alex Galchenyuk was again involved in the trade on Monday, who will now wear his Toronto Maple Leaf costume.

On the other hand, the Ontario team sends forward Igor Korshkov and defender David Warsovsky to Kanz. Maple Leaves confirmed the news.

The previous first-round pick (third overall) of Montreal Canadiens in 2012 would not be subject to a 14-day quarantine before joining Leaves, as he has never left the country after passing “meaning” to the hurricanes.

This season with the Senators, Galchenyuk scored a goal in eight matches. In 557 matches with Team CH, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild and “Senses”, the Russian striker scored 321 points (136-185).

For his part, Korchkov garnered one point in several matches in Bateman’s tour, having played most of his football career in Russia.

Meanwhile, Warsaw will make up his fifth team, having amassed 11 points in 55 games with the Boston Bruins, Penguins, New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche. The 30-year-old played most of his career in the Major League Soccer.