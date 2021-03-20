Laurentian Bank: Yes to cancel unions

566 union office workers at FTQ’s Laurentian Bank voted 56.6% in favor of canceling unions on Friday.

“We are definitely disappointed with the result. We didn’t expect that,” said Julie Tancred, current chair of Local 434, the Canadian Federation of Office and Professional Staff (COPS).

The result was announced at a virtual press conference on Friday evening. Union representatives said that ninety percent of union workers exercised their right to vote in the past two weeks.

The latter, however, does not throw the towel, as the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) analyzes the union’s complaints about the possible interference of the Laurentian Bank management in the process that led to this vote.

“In effect, employees remain affiliated with unions until CIRB makes its decision,” explained Berek Schwiner-La Pointe, Executive Director of SEPB.

Four attempts

Attempts at breaking unions began at Laurentian Bank in 2016. Financial advisor Jonathan André Leclerc, a union employee, carried out the attempts on four occasions.

The vote to abolish federally-established corporations is overseen by the CIRB. At any time, employees of a trade union company can call a vote to cancel unions. To do this, 50% + 1 of employees must sign a document requesting such a vote. Then a date will be set for a vote.

The union has been claiming since 2017 that the bank management is involved in the case by remote control of Mr Leclerc, and that this is against the law.