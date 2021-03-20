Purple look makes you dream about the collection for once!

Spring has officially arrived, thanks to the wonderful Veronique Cluter!

The famous hostess made us dream about flawlessly in her show set First time, Thursday evening!

The star wore a lilac French couturier’s jacket and skirt Isabel Marnet, From the designer’s choice Chanel Reubel. She made it Bruno Reum It is crowned Marcus Villeneuve.

Here is a ravishing method of Veronique Cluter (Use the white arrow on the right in the center of the post to see all the photos):

Shine!

the countryside ” Different like you ” is back For the fourth version with new features! All profits will be donated to the Véro & Louis Foundation, which will soon provide living environments adapted to the needs of autistic adults aged 21 and over.

T-shirts, t-shirts and t-shirts Available today!

On the other hand, stations located in the network Red FM About the extension of the agreement with Véronique Cloutier, confirming that it will remain on top Veronique and the Brilliant For several years. Find out all the details now!

You may also like :