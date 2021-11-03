Le Matin – UM6P organizes Science Week

The Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) is organizing from 1 to 5 November the first edition of the Science Week on the theme: Within the limits of science. .

Dedicated to promoting, celebrating and promoting both the realist, humanistic and social sciences, this first edition of Science Week is an opportunity to honor Arab scientists and philosophers from the seventh to thirteenth centuries who shaped the history of science through their innovations in many fields and disciplines.

“Science Week is an event that will be organized every year, and it is open to all Moroccan students and the general public through the digital lever. This event supports the university’s mission to spread knowledge, to lay its own stone on major projects for the transition of the Moroccan and African economy, based on science, technology and innovation.” Announces Hisham Al Habti, President of UM6P.

Many world-famous scientists and philosophers have responded to UM6P’s call, to share their knowledge with students and the general public.

Also on the list are conferences, workshops, reading circles as well as job fairs for UM6P students.

Among the ambitions of the event is to allow the public to gain the tools to think and question the world and to abolish disciplinary silos through an approach that allows participants to sweep across the spectrum of science.

This edition takes place face-to-face at the Ben Guerir campus and is simultaneously broadcast on the UM6P sites in Rabat and Laayoune, as well as on social networks for the benefit of the general public.