The National Francophone Immigration Week will start soon 6 minutes duration

Nathalie Arsenault has been appointed by the Francophone Cooperative for Integration to manage the island’s National Francophone Migration Week.Photo: Radio Canada/Jean-Luc Bouchard

National Francophone Migration Week takes place from 7 to 13 November. Organized by the Federation of Francophone and Acadian Communities of Canada, it is promoted on Prince Edward Island by the Francophone Cooperative for Integration (CIF). In the governorate, a few events were announced, under the title “Francophonie in a Thousand Flavors”.

Among the activities mentioned Francophone Integration Cooperative sword In the program of the week, “The Wonderful Destiny of Amelie Pollan” was shown on November 7 at the City Cinema in Charlottetown, or the panel discussion planned by Actions Femmes Î.-P.-É. Tenth on the subject of committed diversity.

A gastronomic evening only on November 12 at Carrefour de l’Isle-Saint-Jean in the capital is organized specifically for the occasion, in addition to the activities of the Culinary Discovery School, scheduled for 9 in Rustico and 12 in the Evangeline District.

into a microphone the awakening, Natalie Arsenault, rented by Francophone Integration Cooperative sword To coordinate this week on the island, he states that it is up to the organizations to mobilize themselves to organize the events, and the role of the cooperative is to coordinate and help financially, if necessary.

« The idea is to encourage and mobilize communities to organize activities, forge partnerships, so that communities take ownership of this National Week. » –

Nathalie Arsenault, Francophone Integration Cooperative



With information from Laurent Rigaux.