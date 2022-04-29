Le Zénob opens its doors again: a new chapter begins

The inhabitants of Trois-Rivieres almost lost one of their legendary places. Thanks to the insistence of a group of citizens, Zenobe escaped the lockdown. Within a few months, the café bar had found a new lease on life.

Very soon after the closure of Zenobe was announced in December, citizens stepped forward to carry the torch, not to miss this nearly 40-year-old cultural institution. The team has made it their mission to update the program and offer a more diverse cultural scope, without distorting the spirit of the place.

An alternative cultural landscape will be in the spotlight.

A weekend of festivities begins today to mark the reopening of the famous bar on Boulevard Bonaventure in downtown Trois-Rivieres.

The Recovery Committee chose the collaborative model to continue operations. We wanted to protect the place from the risk of closing down another time. Our members become the representatives of what will happen here explains one of the members, Dennis Roy.

Even if activities are resumed, the cooperative has not yet been formally formed. Once you have completed the administrative procedures, you will proceed to purchase the building.

The pub was packed on opening night, which shows the importance of the place in people’s hearts. Among the testimonies of the people present, some feared that they would no longer be able to find in Trois-Rivieres the essence of this legendary place that brings together all generations.

