Léa Seydoux will play Dame Margot in Dune: Part Two

This is the second time that the 2013 co-winner of the Palme d’Or has been directed by a Quebec filmmaker, after portraying Xavier Dolan in Just the end of the world.

in Dune: Part Twoprotagonist Paul Atréides (Timothée Chalamet), with the support of his mother, Dame Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), will help the rebellious people of Fremen build an army in order to fight the Harkonnen House, who has invaded their lands.

The character that Léa Seydoux will play is the wife of Count Hasimir Fenring, ruler of the planet Arrakis – aka dunes He is a close friend of Emperor Shadam IV. The latter, the main antagonist of the film, will be camped by Christopher Walken Dune: Part Twowe learned in May.

Mrs. Margot’s allegiances are ambiguous. Although she is officially allied with the other side of Fremen, she regularly sends letters to her colleague Mrs. Jessica warning her of the threats hanging over her son.

It was released last October dunes It was one of the highest-grossing films of 2021, grossing worldwide revenue of just over half a billion Canadian dollars.

Earlier this year, the Quebec director’s mass production won six statuettes (out of 10 nominations) at the Academy Awards, including Best Original Score and Best Cinematography.