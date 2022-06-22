7 benefits of this probiotic-rich drink

It was praised by a healthy diet, Kombucha is the trendy drink of this summer. So much so that many cafes and restaurants have added it to their menu. So now we can sip it on the balcony, where they will cleverly replace soft drinks and beer. But what exactly is it? And what are its benefits? We asked Sophie Januarya dietitian and nutritionist in Paris and author of a book The gentle way to eat better 33 minute changes to rebalance your diet without depriving yourself (Leduc.s versions, Available for pre-order).

Kombucha: a fermented beverage made from tea

Kombucha is prepared by making it Sweet tea is brewed with a mixture of bacteria and yeast She’s called the “mother of kombucha,” the dietitian explains. The latter will produce acidic compounds and carbon dioxide, giving this drink its gassy side. It takes about two weeks to get to the right level fermentation.

Not too sweet (counting between 1 and 4g of carbs per 100ml), this drink also Rich in probiotics, which makes it very enjoyable from a nutritional point of view. “Probiotics It is the live bacteria that will be seeded microbiotathus strengthening it, and even diversifying it, ”determines Sophie Janvier. Of course, its quality and quantity may vary depending on the recipe and how the kombucha is made.

I bought or homemade kombucha: which one to choose?

“The answer is difficult,” the dietitian points out. “If you do it yourself, you may not be healthy enough, let it ferment too much or not enough.” In fact, this is necessary Be careful when making your own kombucha. Few cases of food poisoning have been reported after eating Homemade kombucha‘, reports Montreal Journal. It is therefore essential to ensure that your business plan and the tools used are clean Avoid pollution With bacteria in the environment. For these same reasons, it is better to prefer glass containers rather than plastic. Do you see mold forming on the surface? Discard the drink and start your recipe over.

On the other hand, it may contain kombucha purchased from the supermarket sugar increase After fermentation, it thus proves that it contains more calories. Moreover, “commercial products often pasteurizedWhich kills some beneficial bacteria,” notes Sophie Janvier. Therefore, it is best to read labels carefully and choose the best possible “natural” recipes.