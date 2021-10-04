League of Legends is coming to Netflix as an exploding Arcane Trailer

League of Legends I officially entered the world of television. Series interior It was announced on League of Legends 10th Anniversary CelebrationsBut wait, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the trailer is finally here after its first appearance on TUDUM for die-hard dining fans, and it’s available below!

interior Back in the day, in the idyllic Beltover area and the lower-class subway in the Zone. The series announces that it will tell the original stories of many notable personalities from the world of League of Legends; But judging from the trailer, it looks like the central story will focus on the Vi and Jinx sisters, including events that will separate them or bring them together.

The series is directed by Ash Brannon, whose directing credits include 2007 Browse up. Sisters Vi and Jinx will be played by Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell. Steinfeld’s previous credits include Mattie Ross in 2010 real bravery Voiced by Gwen Stacy in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Previous credits to Purnell include Kate Ward in army of the dead And Dolce Inn kick ass 2. Other characters from League of Legends Games that have been confirmed to appear interior They include Jayce (Kevin Alejandro), Caitlyn (Katie Leung), Silco (Jason Spisak), and Viktor (Harry Lloyd).

The series’ brilliant animation is handled by Fortiche Production in Paris, France. The studio was founded in 2009 and uses 2D and 3D animation elements. Fortiche has a long history with Riot Games (the studio behind the popular game League of Legends franchise) and production League of Legends“Trailers of the most famous characters and events. A notable example is the cinematic introduction of Jinx, one of the stars of the future interior, As shown below.

youtube | 0nlJuwO0GDs

Fortiche also produced the visuals for the “POP/STARS” music video for Riot’s virtual K-Pop band, KD/A. The video has been viewed over 450 million times on Youtube. Fortiche used handcrafted animations for the main frame of your video production.

Besides Riot, Fortiche has also produced visuals for music videos such as “Warriors” for Imagine Dragons as well as “Freak of the Week” for Freak Kitchen. In 2012, the studio teamed up with Gorillaz to produce a music video for their song “DoYaThing” during the virtual group’s collaboration with Converse. Fortiche also produced animation for the Disney XD series Rocket & Groot, the studio’s first television series.

League of Legends It is one of the most popular online video games of all time, with over 100 million active users logging in every month. With such a large audience, the character-based TV show is sure to attract a massive audience. In relation to the target audience; Greg Street, Riot’s head of creative development, said this about the series in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s not a light show,” says Greg Street, Riot’s head of creative development. “There are some serious topics that we explore there, so we don’t want the kids to listen to it and expect something that isn’t.”

This title was one of many covered at Netflix’s virtual TUDUM event. Given the attributes hinted at in the trailer, this doesn’t seem too surprising. Knowing just how violent and visual the game it’s based on is, parents will want to make sure little eyes are kept elsewhere despite the vibrant and colorful visuals.interior It will consist of nine episodes and will be evenly distributed over three works. The first chapter will arrive on Netflix on November 6, and consists of three episodes.

Sujets: Netflix, TUDUM