(Philadelphia) Patrick Mahomes. Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs made Andy Reid’s return to Philadelphia end with an unprecedented feat.

Maadi Robe

News agency

Mahomes threw five touchdown passes in three different ways, including three at Hill, and the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday afternoon.

Reed returned to Philadelphia to earn 100NS The victory of his career at the head of the heads. In doing so, he became the first head coach in NFL history to achieve 100 wins with two teams. His 140 victories with the Eagles put him first in the history of that organization.

“The people here have been great since I got here,” said Reed, who was briefly hospitalized after his team lost last week to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“We sent loads of food to my room and it was nice to be able to eat cheese slices and a lot of other things. Nice to be back.”

When asked if this return to Philadelphia made him emotional, Reed’s usually stoic with humor replied, “I’m doing really well. Do you want me to cry here?”

In the loss, Jalen Hurts scored a career personal mark with a gain of 387 yards through the air and completed two touchdown passes. However, the Eagles were unable to keep up with the pace imposed by the powerful leader’s attack.

The Eagles experienced three unauthorized shootouts and had to settle field goals on three occasions within their opponents’ 20-yard line.

“It’s horrible being 1-3,” said Eagles rookie coach Nick Siriani. “These blunders we are making must stop.”

The Chiefs (2-2), the defending champions of the American League, ended a two-game losing streak. They started the match with a losing record for the first time since they scored 4-5 in 2015.

Hill contributed to the Chiefs’ victory with 11 catches for 186 yards.

Mahomes threw a one-yard pass from the bottom to Clyde Edwards-Hellier to give the Chiefs a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Mahomes explained that Travis Kelsey designed this game by working as a bait himself.

“When you have receivers that come to you and say, ‘If you do this, that’s going to let somebody out,’ you have a very special group of guys,” Mahomes said.

He went around it in a more traditional way to join Hill, for six yards, allowing the Chiefs to reclaim the lead, 14-10.

His quick passes to Jodi Fortson extended the Chiefs’ lead to 21-13 with less than a minute left in the first half.

Mahomes finished the game with a gain of 278 yards. The only offensive line in which the chiefs scored no touchdown ended with an interception, the only one against Mahomes.

Daryl Williams added a one-yard touchdown to make it 28-16, but the Eagles responded with a seven-yard touchdown by Kenneth Jenwell, coming five points off the Chiefs.

Then he spotted Mahomes Hill for 12 and 44 yards.