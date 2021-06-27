Les Capelles 90 minutes from Cotonou

JS Kabylie, with its resounding success from Yaounde (1-2), is now 90 minutes into the CAF Cup final on the occasion of receiving Coton Sport de Garoua, in the second leg of the CAF Cup semi-final, this evening at the 5 July Stadium from 8:00 pm

To validate the qualification for the final and avoid any unpleasant surprises, the players plan to play hard and aim to beat this Cameroonian team that will play its match this season. The performance and results of the first leg gave great confidence to the yellow and green who swore to victory. The least we can say is that JS Kabylie’s Canary Islands believe more than ever in its eight capabilitiese A star, having achieved a first-class cycle in this continental competition. They are off to a good start in Benin’s capital, Cotonou, which will host the final on July 10.

Caution is in order

After managing to win in Yaounde during the first leg, tonight’s JS Kabylie side will face an opponent who will want to take revenge and try everything in order to create a surprise. Parameters that you should not forget about the heads of Denis Lavan. Vigilance will be required at this meeting of the members of the Ait Abdeslam team who have been called to confirm the success achieved in Yaoundé. The team does not want to take risks and wants to take advantage of the pitch to achieve the club’s goal. Coton Sport will throw all their might into this poster and will want to hold on to JS Kabylie they must respect to beat their opponent today and take them very seriously especially not to underestimate him because anything can happen when the team puts them back on the wall, they can try one last attempt that could do damage, So be careful, but not too much anyway.

Lavan wants to collect them cold

Coach Dennis Lavigne will rely on the rookie and fittest players and he won’t be in the boot. Tonight, you don’t have to be subtle or play great football. The important thing in the eyes of the fans is to win and validate qualification for the final, whatever the method. Realizing the difficulty of the task against the Cameroonians, the coach will not be content with managing the result and will use all his offensive cards by appointing the most advanced players. Anyway, the coach relies on the enthusiasm of his skill and never stopped motivating them with well chosen words to have real warriors on earth who would win this battle which promises to be tough.

potential team

Benbot, Kerroum, Bencherifa, Souyad, Aït-Abdeslam, Raïah, Benabdi, Benchaïra, Hamroune, Bensayah, Boulahia.