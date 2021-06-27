Public Art: Unusual syllables always amaze

They surprise and appear everywhere and often in unexpected places. The eighth edition of the arcade insolites will revitalize the various sectors of the ancient capital over the coming months.

This is a route that unfolds in the Petit Champlain district, in the Old Port, on the Place Royale and in the Saint-Roch and Saint-Sauveur districts. There are 21 public artworks produced by 50 artists, not counting the satellite works in three sectors of the upper city.

There is a particularly amazing pay station, numbers in unusual places and situations, abandoned bags and overturned cars that have become bits of grass.

“The creativity of artists is limitless,” Vincent Roy, EXMuro General Artistic Director, said Friday, during a press visit.

And this imagination makes a reaction, as noted by a small group who was surprised by a little girl in an unreal position in the staircase of Quai-du-Roi. The reaction testifies to the success of a public art fair.

Photo by Yves Leclerc The hilarious adventures of super-realistic characters by American artist Mark Jenkins.

headquarters

The 2021 edition of Passages insolites, which runs through October 11, is the largest in the youthful history of Passages insolites.

“We have four times more business than in the first edition in 2014. It is the largest public art event in Quebec and perhaps in Canada,” he said, adding that he feels a maturity of stability and tremendous potential for exploitation around this event organized in partnership with Quebec City.

Three works are presented in collaboration by Swedish artists. In return, three artists from Quebec will exhibit during the next edition of the OpenArt Biennale in Sweden, in 2022.

A new element, from July 14, the performing arts will be incorporated through the Passages insolites route, with professional artists in theatre, dance, circus, multi-arts and music, at Petit Champlain, at Place Royale and at the Old Port.

space 400e, in the old port, is the seat of the Passages insolites. There you will find information and maps to get you started on the course. Small yellow squares on the floor allow you to find generic artwork.

There are also about a hundred works from the Museum of Bad Art (MOBA) in Boston here. Business, in particular, comes from garage sales, second-hand stores, flea markets and even unearthed in trash cans.

“It’s a celebration of bad art in all its glory. All of these works have something gone wrong,” Vincent Roy explained.

► All information is online at passagesinsolites.com.