Les Entions, a contemplative exhibition on time

André-Anne Roussel is a filmmaker and digital art artist.

His work has been remarkably displayed in Sapporo International Short Film Festivalat the Musée d’art de Joliette and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Montreal.

Andrée-Anne Roussel presents at the House of Francophone Visual Artists

Two types of works are on display at the Maison des Artists visuels francophones in Winnipeg.

You can watch a five-minute video titled the extent of interest which was conducted in 2020, before the outbreak of the epidemic.

The video condenses into five minutes from sunrise and sunset over a 24-hour period. slow effect Which forces the person to take the time to stop and enjoy the moment of observation as the character does in the video Andrée-Anne Roussel explains.

For the first time, Andrée Anne Roussel shows a series of objects filmed with a 35mm camera. This series was produced in 2020, during the pandemic, and represents food and everyday things.

Photography by Andre Ann Russell

These images are part of a reflection of André Anne Roussel’s pursuit of the truth To abolish the position of man in art, and not to consider man the most important thing on this planet, and that we are part of a whole .

The exhibition is on display until May 28.