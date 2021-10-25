Les Petits Débrouillards de Cépie celebrates science

As part of the Fête de la science, Denis from the Petits Resource Society gave a science tackling workshop while having fun with twelve kids on Wednesday the 13th October in the media library.

The challenge was great : Understand how to move an image !

After the children became familiar with optical illusions with amazing pictures, they were able to make facing books, thomatrops or even animal binoculars. Ask them to show you their achievements, plus they will explain how it works !

We have the right to make mistakes, and by doing so we learn, this is the Little Resourceful approach, which was put into practice during this event.

A family workshop that was well received by the children and adults present.

next meeting, Wednesday 17 November up to 14 NS 30. Lionel Dollet will delight young and old with songs and guitar.

As part of the Fête de la science, Denis from the Petits Resource Society gave a science tackling workshop while having fun with twelve kids on Wednesday the 13th October in the media library.

The challenge was great : Understand how to move an image !

After the children became familiar with optical illusions with amazing pictures, they were able to make facing books, thomatrops or even animal binoculars. Ask them to show you their achievements, plus they will explain how it works !

We have the right to make mistakes, and by doing so we learn, this is the Little Resourceful approach, which was put into practice during this event.

A family workshop that was well received by the children and adults present.

next meeting, Wednesday 17 November up to 14 NS 30. Lionel Dollet will delight young and old with songs and guitar.