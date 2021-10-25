Defeat against the Carabins: a good dose of humility for Rouge et Or

The faces were long in Rouge et Or’s locker room and left no doubt about what had just happened on the Carabins Field. Laval’s best attacking player in this loss Kevin Mittal did not utter the words to explain this loss.

“Everything went wrong. It’s complete domination in all three phases of play, and I give credit to Montreal. We will prepare for the next match and I am sure we will see each other again.”

Vincent Brayton Robert, who was returning for the match, spoke of several appointment errors. However, he was certain that his training would come back.

“We made many mistakes and this is a lesson in humility that we just received. However, we must learn from this defeat and draw some positive results. We will come back here with a knife between our teeth and fire in our eyes.”

bad reaction

Laval driver Glen Constantin agreed with his players and did not want to hide the home team’s dominance.

“We had a good start, but we responded very well to adversity. Montreal took advantage of the calm pace and played a solid game. Jonathan Sincal changed the pace of the match with his ability to extend the match. We were often there on his first reading, but it became difficult when he bought time and the receivers scored. Their own great successes.”

For Arnaud Desjardins, who was making his debut at the Center for Physical Education and Sports at the University of Montreal (CEPSUM), there was no doubt attributing the tough protection in the second half to his offensive line.

“I have to clear the ball faster. It really isn’t just the fault of the offensive line. We simply responded poorly to adversity and the crowd wasn’t a factor either.”

The Rouge et Or will be taking a week off next week in the last week of the RSEQ regular season schedule. Glenn Constantine was on the positive side in order to prepare to host the Stingers in the playoffs in two weeks’ time.

duo from hell

If Jonathan Sincal takes advantage of Rouge et Or’s visit to show how talented he is, then receiver Hassane Dosso has also shown all the colors to the higher Laval. Producer Thetford Lodes finished his working day with 119 yards and one touchdown, including several disputed catches.

Photography by QMI, Dominique Gravel Hassan Dossou during his family’s first touchdown that made it 7-7.

“At first there was a lot of tension and we threw the balloons. After that, we did the catch that had to be done. I have good chemistry with Jonathan. We have good consistency in practice and he trusts me. He puts it in the right place too,” laughs the recipient, all Smiles after the match.

However, the six-foot, 184-pound athlete admits that his pivoting made his receivers work differently during a match.

“It spanned a few games and we had to improvise. We have rules for that in order to get back into the ball, but we didn’t practice that much. It was great today. It’s a big win because we make sure we play the rest of our games at CEPSUM and never before in Carabins history to win the Dunsmore Cup on our land.”

learn to run

For the Montreal hub, the chemistry with the stellar receiver is there, but not just with it.

“I trust all my receivers. I’d rather throw the ball at them than run with it. I’m confident they’ll go get the ball. However, I think I would have benefited from running more during the game. There are still a lot of things to improve on. “.

As for making history by becoming the first Blues team to win the Dunsmore Cup on home soil, Sénécal admits that’s the goal.

“It never happened and that’s the point. It’s the advantage of playing here and it was my first time playing in front of a full house and I really liked it. I was feeling a lot of adrenaline.”

The Carabins ended their regular schedule next week with a visit to the Redbirds at Percival Molson Stadium.