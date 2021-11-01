“Let’s go Brandon!” Joe Biden’s insults

(Washington) When Republican Representative Bill Bossie of Florida finished an October 21 speech in the House of Representatives with a raised fist and said, “Brandon, let’s go!” It may have sounded vague and strange to many listeners. But the phrase was already gaining popularity in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly positive – which is actually a way to insult President Joe Biden – is increasingly used.

Colin Long

News agency

South Carolina Republican Jeff Duncan wore a face mask that read “Let’s Go Brandon!” At the Capitol last week. Texas Senator Ted Cruz stood with a sign that read “Let’s Go Brandon!” “During a World Championship match. Senator Mitch McConnell’s press secretary retweeted a photo of the phrase on a Virginia building sign.

The phrase has become a conservative symbol for something simpler: “F…Joe Biden. All this is the rage among Republicans who want to prove their allegiances with the Conservative Party, like the unclassified handshake that suggests they are in tune with the party’s base.”

Americans are accustomed to publicly mocking their leaders, and former President Donald Trump’s often foul language appears to have pushed the boundaries of what normal political discourse is.

But how did the Republicans pick the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon!” As an alternative to a cliched expression that begins with the letter F?

It all started during the NASCAR race on October 2 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old pilot who won his first Xfinity series, was giving an interview to an NBC Sports reporter. The crowd behind him chanted something hard to recognize at first. The reporter suggested that they chanted, “Let’s go Brandon! to cheer the pilot. But it became more and more evident that they were already saying, ‘F…Joe Biden.’”

Since then, NASCAR and NBC have taken steps to reduce “ambient noise from the crowd during interviews,” but it was too late — the phrase had already gained traction.

When the president visited a construction site in a Chicago suburb a few weeks ago to promote vaccination, protesters chanted the two three-word sentences. Last week, Biden’s motorcade passed a “Let’s Go Brandon!” banner. The President was also driving through Plainfield, New Jersey.

“Let’s Go, Brandon!” a group chanted outside a Virginia park on Monday when Mr. Biden appeared on behalf of Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe. Two protesters utterly disdainful, holding hand-painted banners with insults.

Former President Donald Trump did not miss the opportunity. His “Save America” ​​political action committee is now selling a $45 T-shirt with “Let’s go Brandon! plaid over an American flag. A message to supporters says: “#FJB or LET’S GO BRANDON?” Either way, President Trump wants you to have the new ICONIC shirt. ”

Separately, T-shirts appear in shop windows with the NASCAR crest and logo.

And when it came to the real Brandon, things weren’t quite right for him. He drives for an understaffed and underfunded team owned by his father. And while the victory – his first in his career – was huge for him, the team has long struggled to secure sponsorship and its current partners have not promoted the pilot in their advertising campaigns since the logo’s appearance.