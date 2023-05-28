Lg dishwasher ae error code: Step by Step Solutions

The LG dishwasher is an essential home appliance known for its reliability and durability. However, like all appliances, issues may arise over time that require troubleshooting. One common error code seen on LG dishwashers is the ‘AE’ error code. This article aims to provide comprehensive insight into what the AE error code means, what causes it, and how to troubleshoot it effectively.

What Does the AE Error Code Mean?

The AE error code on an LG dishwasher indicates a leak detection error. This code is triggered when the dishwasher’s leakage sensor detects moisture or leaks in the dishwasher’s base pan, signaling a potential problem with the appliance’s water system.

What Causes the AE Error Code?

The AE error code can be caused by several issues, including:

Loose or Damaged Seals: Over time, the door seal or pump seal of the dishwasher may become worn or damaged, allowing water to leak into the base pan. Overflow: If too much water enters the dishwasher, it can overflow, causing water to leak into the base pan. Faulty Water Inlet Valve: A malfunctioning water inlet valve might let in more water than needed, resulting in overflow. Improper Leveling: If the dishwasher isn’t level, it might lead to water accumulation in certain parts of the appliance, causing a leakage error. Faulty Pump: If the pump fails or isn’t working properly, it may lead to water leakage. Cracked or Damaged Hoses: Water hoses that have become cracked or damaged can also lead to leaks.

How to Troubleshoot the AE Error Code

Troubleshooting the AE error code involves several steps. Here’s how to proceed:

FAQ

What are the codes for LG dishwashers?

LG dishwashers display a variety of error codes to help you troubleshoot problems. Here are a few common ones:

AE: Auto Shutdown Error – Indicates a leakage issue. IE: Inlet Error – Suggests a problem with the water inlet. OE: Outlet Error – This signifies a draining problem. FE: Fill Error – Indicates a problem with overfilling. HE: Heater Error – Suggests that the water is not heating properly. LE: Motor Error – Indicates a problem with the dishwasher motor.

Remember, while these codes can be helpful in diagnosing the issue, some problems may require professional help to ensure they’re fixed correctly and safely.

Conclusion

An AE error code on your LG dishwasher can be concerning, but with some basic troubleshooting, you may be able to identify the issue causing the error. If the problem persists after checking the common causes, don’t hesitate to call a professional to ensure your dishwasher is repaired correctly and safely. Regular maintenance and inspections can also prevent such errors, extending the lifespan of your appliance.