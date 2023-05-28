Whirlpool washer Error codes and Solution Guide

Modern home appliances are equipped with self-diagnostic systems that help in identifying any malfunctions. If something goes wrong with your Whirlpool washing machine, it’s likely to display an error code on its screen. This is an excellent tool to help you troubleshoot the problem, so you can decide whether you can handle it yourself or need to call a professional.

In this article, we’ll delve into some common Whirlpool washer error codes, their meanings, and some suggested remedies.

Whirlpool washer Error codes

F/H Error Code

The F/H error code appears when the machine is unable to detect water input. This can be caused by several issues, such as:

The water faucets connected to the machine aren’t fully opened. There is a kink or blockage in the hoses. The water inlet valve is defective or clogged. The water pressure sensor is faulty.

If you encounter this code, first ensure that the faucets are fully open and there are no visible blockages in the hoses. If the issue persists, you may need to replace the water inlet valve or pressure sensor.

F/02 Error Code

This code indicates that the washer is taking too long to drain, which can be due to several reasons:

The drain pump filter is clogged with debris. There’s a kink in the drain hose. The drain pump or pressure switch is malfunctioning.

Check the drain hose for any blockages and inspect the drain pump filter. If these seem okay, the problem might be with the drain pump or pressure switch, which might need replacement.

F/05 Error Code

An F/05 error code signals that the water temperature sensor is reporting an incorrect value. The potential causes for this error include:

The water temperature sensor is faulty. The connections to the sensor are loose or corroded. The control board has a problem.

You can try cleaning and tightening the connections. If that doesn’t help, consider replacing the sensor or consulting a professional if the control board is suspected to be the cause.

F/21 or SD Error Code

The F/21 or SD error code signifies a slow drain problem. This could be due to a clogged drain pump filter or a drain hose problem. To rectify this, clean the filter and inspect the drain hose for any kinks or blockages.

LF Error Code

The LF code stands for “Long Fill,” indicating that the washer is taking too long to fill with water. This might be caused by a low water pressure issue, a problem with the inlet valve, or a faulty flow meter. Check your home’s water pressure, inspect the inlet valve, and consider replacing the flow meter if necessary.

F/dL Error Code

The F/dL code signals a problem with the door lock mechanism. This can happen if:

The door latch assembly is broken. The wire harness connections to the door switch/lock unit are loose. The door switch/lock unit itself is broken.

In this case, ensure that the connections to the door switch are secure. If this doesn’t solve the problem, the door latch assembly or the door switch/lock unit may need to be replaced.

F/11 Error Code

The F/11 code stands for a communication error between the central control unit (CCU) and the motor control unit (MCU). This can be due to:

A loose connection between the CCU and MCU. A problem with the motor control board. A problem with the central control unit.

Make sure that the connections between the CCU and MCU are secure. If the error persists, it’s best to consult a professional who can assess whether the motor control board or the central control unit needs replacement.