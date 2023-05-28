Whirlpool washer Error codes and Solution Guide

Modern home appliances are equipped with self-diagnostic systems that help in identifying any malfunctions. If something goes wrong with your Whirlpool washing machine, it’s likely to display an error code on its screen. This is an excellent tool to help you troubleshoot the problem, so you can decide whether you can handle it yourself or need to call a professional.
In this article, we’ll delve into some common Whirlpool washer error codes, their meanings, and some suggested remedies.
Whirlpool washer Error codes
F/H Error Code
The F/H error code appears when the machine is unable to detect water input. This can be caused by several issues, such as:
- The water faucets connected to the machine aren’t fully opened.
- There is a kink or blockage in the hoses.
- The water inlet valve is defective or clogged.
- The water pressure sensor is faulty.
If you encounter this code, first ensure that the faucets are fully open and there are no visible blockages in the hoses. If the issue persists, you may need to replace the water inlet valve or pressure sensor.
F/02 Error Code
This code indicates that the washer is taking too long to drain, which can be due to several reasons:
- The drain pump filter is clogged with debris.
- There’s a kink in the drain hose.
- The drain pump or pressure switch is malfunctioning.
Check the drain hose for any blockages and inspect the drain pump filter. If these seem okay, the problem might be with the drain pump or pressure switch, which might need replacement.
F/05 Error Code
An F/05 error code signals that the water temperature sensor is reporting an incorrect value. The potential causes for this error include:
- The water temperature sensor is faulty.
- The connections to the sensor are loose or corroded.
- The control board has a problem.
You can try cleaning and tightening the connections. If that doesn’t help, consider replacing the sensor or consulting a professional if the control board is suspected to be the cause.
F/21 or SD Error Code
The F/21 or SD error code signifies a slow drain problem. This could be due to a clogged drain pump filter or a drain hose problem. To rectify this, clean the filter and inspect the drain hose for any kinks or blockages.
LF Error Code
The LF code stands for “Long Fill,” indicating that the washer is taking too long to fill with water. This might be caused by a low water pressure issue, a problem with the inlet valve, or a faulty flow meter. Check your home’s water pressure, inspect the inlet valve, and consider replacing the flow meter if necessary.
F/dL Error Code
The F/dL code signals a problem with the door lock mechanism. This can happen if:
- The door latch assembly is broken.
- The wire harness connections to the door switch/lock unit are loose.
- The door switch/lock unit itself is broken.
In this case, ensure that the connections to the door switch are secure. If this doesn’t solve the problem, the door latch assembly or the door switch/lock unit may need to be replaced.
F/11 Error Code
The F/11 code stands for a communication error between the central control unit (CCU) and the motor control unit (MCU). This can be due to:
- A loose connection between the CCU and MCU.
- A problem with the motor control board.
- A problem with the central control unit.
Make sure that the connections between the CCU and MCU are secure. If the error persists, it’s best to consult a professional who can assess whether the motor control board or the central control unit needs replacement.
F/13 Error Code
The F/13 code implies that the dispenser motor is not able to move to its desired position. This may occur due to:
- A blocked dispenser.
- A faulty dispenser motor.
To rectify this, first, check and clean the dispenser. If the error persists, you might need to replace the dispenser motor.
F/24 Error Code
The F/24 error code is indicative of a water temperature sensor error. It’s possible that:
- The water temperature sensor is faulty.
- The connection to the water temperature sensor is loose or corroded.
- The control board is malfunctioning.
Ensure the connections to the sensor are secure and clean. If this doesn’t solve the problem, consider replacing the water temperature sensor. If the issue remains, it could be due to a problem with the control board, in which case professional help would be advisable.
F/28 Error Code
This error code signifies a communication error between the central control unit (CCU) and the motor control unit (MCU) via the serial communication link. This can be caused by:
- Loose connections between the CCU and MCU.
- Problems with the motor control board.
- Issues with the central control unit.
To resolve this issue, check that the connections between the CCU and MCU are secure. If the problem persists, it could indicate a problem with the motor control board or the central control unit, and professional help would be advisable.
F/33 Error Code
An F/33 error code suggests a pump drive system error. This could be due to a malfunctioning pump drive motor or a problem with the pump driver on the machine control board. If this error occurs, professional help is likely required to determine if the pump drive motor or machine control board needs replacement.
FAQ
How do I read the error code on my Whirlpool washer?
Error codes on Whirlpool washers are typically displayed on the electronic control panel of the machine. They usually consist of an “F” or “E” followed by a two-digit number. Each error code corresponds to a specific problem. To read the error code, simply look at the control panel when the washer is not working properly or when an alarm sounds.
How do I reset the error code on my Whirlpool washer?
To reset an error code on your Whirlpool washer, follow these steps:
- Unplug the washer from the wall outlet for about a minute.
- Plug the washer back into the wall outlet.
- Open and close the washer door six times within 12 seconds to reset the error code.
If the error code persists after doing this, you may need to contact a service technician, as there may be a more serious problem with the washer.
How do I reset my Whirlpool washer?
To perform a full reset of your Whirlpool washer, disconnect it from the power source for about one minute. After one minute, reconnect your machine to the power source. If your washer has a “Start/Pause” button, press it to reset the washer program. Otherwise, select your desired program and start the machine.
What is code 12 on a Whirlpool washer?
In the Whirlpool washer error code system, there isn’t typically a Code 12. Error codes usually begin with an “F” or “E” followed by a two-digit number. However, the codes can differ between models. To be sure about what an error code signifies, it’s best to refer to your Whirlpool washer’s user manual or contact Whirlpool customer service.
Conclusion
In conclusion, these error codes help you diagnose the problem with your Whirlpool washing machine. However, it’s crucial to remember that not all issues are easily fixable without professional help. While some simple issues can be solved by cleaning or checking for loose connections, others might require replacing parts or a deeper understanding of the washer’s inner workings.
Remember, if you’re unsure, it’s always safer to consult with a professional. Attempting repairs beyond your knowledge could lead to further damage or even potential safety hazards. Nevertheless, understanding these error codes can be useful in identifying the problem and might save you time and money by avoiding unnecessary service calls.
