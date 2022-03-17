Light on Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) in Agriculture

March 13-19, 2022 is Canadian Agricultural Safety Week.

Organized by the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA), the theme is “Let your farm, your family, and your success. Safety, a standard to be respected.” As part of this event, many partners and stakeholders across Canada are organizing activities to raise awareness among agricultural businesses of all sizes to adopt healthy practices to ensure the well-being of all those who work there.

Daily Necessity

In Quebec, the Committee on Standards, Equity, Health and Safety at Work (CNESST) and the Union of Agricultural Producers (UPA) are supporting the annual theme of the ACSA with proposing additional messages. Health and Safety in Agriculture: Necessary, Manageable, and Profitable” consists of a series of four webinars.

The aim of these meetings, which are conducted in collaboration with key public health actors, is to remind people of the importance of taking responsibility for health and safety in their agricultural business, every day. Occupational health and safety affects various aspects, such as the following:

Protecting children on the farm.

Maintenance of agricultural tools and machinery.

– handling of dangerous products;

-seeds store

To learn more about Canadian Agricultural Safety Week, visit Agriculturesafetyweek.ca and search for #farmsafetyeveryday on social media.