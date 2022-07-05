Light version of the Android app

Microsoft will release a lighter version of its Outlook email app for Android in July. Excellent idea, insofar as this lightweight and energy-saving application will work on all mobile phones, even old ones.

In a press release presents a file road mapMicrosoft has announced the arrival of a lighter version of its Outlook app for Android, which is logically called prospects low fat. Designed primarily for entry-level devices, it is supposed to land in July 2022. According to the publisher, it’s a file “Request robot Bring the main benefits of Outlook into a small application, with high performance for entry-level devices on any network”. The application is much lighter than the regular version of Outlook as it weighs only 5MB and is above all much less greedy in terms of power and resources, which makes it well suited for old or less powerful mobile phones. According to the publisher, it can work without problems on models with only 1 GB of RAM. And it adapts very well to areas where the Internet connection is poor, even 3G.

© Microsoft

And with Outlook Lite It will provide the main functions From the “normal” version of Outlook, by giving access to mail and events in the calendar and address book. On the other hand, the more advanced functions of the messaging client such as room reservation or sending voice messages will not be available. Also, Outlook Lite will only support personal Outlook accounts, Hotmailand Live and MSN.

Rolling back popular apps into lighter versions is a fairly common practice. Already in 2017, Microsoft Skype Lite launched. Similarly, Meta Group has developed Lite functionality for three of its main apps, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. And TikTok did the same with its app. Feel free to use it, even on modern and powerful mobile phones: it is an excellent way to save hardware resources (processor, RAM, battery, storage, etc.) and thus to gain fluidity and independence. The lost functionality is rarely necessary for normal use.