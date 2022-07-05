ATP: Nick Kyrgios charged with assault in Australia

Tuesday, 05 July 2022. 08:44

Watch all Wimbledon matches In our multiple environment.

SYDNEY, Australia – Australian Nick Kyrgios, who has qualified for the Wimbledon quarter-finals, was summoned to appear in a Canberra court in early August on charges of assaulting a young woman, his lawyer told the newspaper on Tuesday. Canberra Times.

Jason Moffett explained that it happened in the context of a private relationship. “The nature of the allegation is serious and Mr. Kyrgios takes it very seriously,” he said in the columns of the daily.

“A 27-year-old man from Watson is scheduled to appear in the Australian Capital Magistrates’ Court on August 2,” the Australian Capital Region Police said in a brief statement, without revealing his identity.

“ACT Police can confirm that a 27-year-old man from Watson is scheduled to appear in ACT Magistrates’ Court on August 2 for assault following an incident in December 2021,” the local police statement said.

The terrible Australian tennis kid, Kyrgios, 40 in the world, regularly makes headlines for his rants and insults on the tennis courts.

Wednesday in the Wimbledon quarter-finals should face Chilean Christian Garin (43). This will be his first Grand Slam quarter-final match since the 2015 Australian Open, and his third in his career.

Kyrgios’ lawyer also clarified that his client would not comment on an ongoing matter, but would issue a statement “in due course.”