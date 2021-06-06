Lightning wins a crazy match

The Tampa Bay Lightning won an offensive fest by scoring 10 goals, 6-4 against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at Amalie Arena.

Both teams started in the second half, with Lightning already leading 1-0, thanks to Brayden Point, after 20 minutes.

The visitors started the second half with four of the five opening goals. Teuvo Teravainen and Jesper Fast gave their lead first, shaking the strings by 39 seconds. Lightning equalized briefly, thanks to Stephen Stamkos, but defender Doogie Hamilton made it back in goal after 41 seconds. Jacob Slavin concluded this installment of “Sugar Cane.”

However, the lightning flashed the lantern three more times before retreating to the locker room. Nikita Kucherov first used the power game to defeat Vigil Peter Mrazek. Tyler Johnson then tied the match, before seeing Stephen Stamkos, with a man advantage, score his second goal of the match.

“Eight goals scored! Probably the craziest interlude you see in a post-match video conference,” said Stamkos. “Definitely exciting for the amateurs, but I give a lot of credit to our guys.”

Kucherov scored his other goal in the last twenties. The Russian finished the duel with three points, as did his captain.

“He played great matches throughout the match,” said Kucherov’s coach John Cooper. I think he was the best player on the ice. when [Kucherov] He did what he did tonight [samedi]Practically unstoppable. It’s good to see him do it because we needed him.”

The goalkeepers had some difficulties in front of their cage. In the winning camp, Andrei Vasilevskiy pushed 21 of his 25 balls towards him. At the other end of the ice, Mrazek surrendered six times in 26 rounds.

In Game 5, Hurricanes will face elimination, trailing 3-1 in the series.

“100%. “I think if we play our style and get off the bench, we’ll be back in this series,” said Jesper Fast.

The Florida organization will have the opportunity to move to the next round on Tuesday.