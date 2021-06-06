[IMAGES] A car trip makes it easier for families

The auto vaccination, which was introduced in Quebec at the weekend, is going well, while the 520 available appointments are full and there are a few places left for the upcoming weekend.

Given the enthusiasm for this new service, additional appointments may be added.

On June 5 and 6 and June 12 and 13, people who have not received their first dose after scheduling a vaccination can in their car, in the indoor car park of PEPS at Université Laval. Motorcyclists and cyclists are also welcome.

For CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale, this procedure makes it easier for families using the same car, but also avoids being around other people in the waiting room.

“We wanted to be able to offer this option to families whose schedule organization is more complex for them and for young people who want to be with their parents. It’s easier,” explained Patricia McKinnon, Director of Immunization at CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale.

Several families also immediately welcomed the decision. “We don’t really like the great outdoors, so being able to come with my daughter in the comfort of my car is practical and reassuring,” said Natalie Chinard, who was receiving her first dose of the vaccine.

A total of 260 people were vaccinated on Saturday, CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale confirmed. He noted that the operation was going well in the morning Quebec Magazine.

In total, vaccination takes exactly 21 minutes. Six minutes for the procedure and 15 minutes of waiting. There are no longer any excuses not to vaccinate! Argued Joëlle Boutin, Member of Parliament for Jean Talon, is on site.

All vaccination centers are currently operating at full capacity in Capitale-Nationale. Over the weekend, at least 15,000 doses of the vaccine will be given.

As of Saturday, 68.1% of Capitale-Nationale residents had received their first dose. The county average is 64.5%. CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale notes that “after Gaspé, we are the region with the highest vaccination coverage”.

Vaccin-O bus hit the road

On Monday, the Vaccin-O bus, a mobile clinic, will begin crossing district roads.

The situation is stable in Quebec, with 12 new infections on Saturday and no new deaths. Countywide, there are 228 infections and four additional deaths. So far, 371,589 Quebec residents have contracted the virus and 11,150 have died. More than six million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

And in Montreal, nearly a thousand opponents of the health measures demonstrated downtown on Saturday afternoon.

How it works :

1) registration with ClicSanté;

2) access to the PEPS underground car park at Université Laval;

3) change the mask at the first stop;

4) Evaluate and take the vaccine at the second station.

5) Wait for fifteen minutes in the car.

6) Departure.