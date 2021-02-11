Tech

Little Nightmares 2 was included for Stadia Pro subscribers at launch

February 11, 2021
Jillian Castillo

This is news that should reassure Stadia fans a little. After closing their indoor studios And the disturbing story with the developer of Terraria Who canceled his game version on Google’s streaming games platformIn, we learned Little Nightmares 2 will be available from launch day to Stadia Pro subscribers, February 11, 2021.

The news is announced on a blog Bandai Namco, The game will be available on February 11, 2021, on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia. Stadia Pro subscribers will be able to claim it for a limited time or purchase it from the Stadia Store. Although the game was developed by Tarsier Studios, they used Engine Software for Nintendo Switch release and Supermassive games for Google Stadia release.

