Thomas Tatar becomes Tartar’s spokesperson

Thomas Tatar is among the players who do well participate in Montreal community. Until recently, he’s been selling his picture vests for good reason.

There, he just used his name to secure a small contract as a Tartar spokesperson.

Küto Restaurants made him the spokesperson for their company. They made a tuna rice called “Tuna Tatar” which would be offered at a discount when Thomas Tatar scores until the next evening.

Yes, the restaurant delivers food, and reservation is required.

And since Tatar has still scored a lot since arriving in Montreal, it will be possible that he has relatively much rice to sell thanks to his goals.

That’s not all: He will also present 50 signed balls and have a virtual meeting with a few lucky fans at the end of March.

Thomas Tatar is the spokesperson for Lime now, as his name is close enough https://t.co/HiYYYHNnIh pic.twitter.com/fkr4S2ABh6 Indoor / Outdoor Hockey (HabsIO) February 10, 2021

Love the kind of word game with the name Tatar which is very similar to the word tartare – And don’t tell me you didn’t overdo it when he got to town. I will not believe you.

The association allows the masses to have a discounted rate. On the other hand, a local company is making good news headlines in these difficult times for restaurant owners. As for the player, it is an integral part of the amateur’s imagination.

Win-win, dunk.

It remains to be seen whether this association with the Küto brand is here to stay. I imagine it depends a lot on the player’s future.

a lot of

Boys should be jealous.

