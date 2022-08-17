Liz Cheney, the republican who dared to challenge Trump

Elle a perdu son pari face à Donald Trump, mais a promis de tout faire pour écarter le milliardaire du Bureau ovale: l’élue américaine Liz Cheney, a pris mardi la tête d’une bataille qui s’annonce solitaire et périlleuse contre Ex-President.

As the spokeswoman for anti-Trump Republicans and vice chair of a committee investigating responsibility for the Capitol attack, the 56-year-old elected official has been denied a new mandate in Congress.

Liz Cheney represented Wyoming, the least populous state in the country, known for its Great Plains, its cowboys and its oil refineries… and its 70% vote for Donald Trump in 2020.

It doesn’t matter if this woman, also known as the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is pro-choice or anti-abortion. In this very conservative state, you are no longer on the occupied territory.

Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. “I could easily have done the same again,” said the parliamentarian, known for her military and sometimes academic tone, surrounded by relatives from her mountain stronghold in Jackson.

“But that would have required me to support President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election,” she said. “It was a path I could not and did not want to take.”

After losing the primaries against a businessman, Liz Cheney once again vowed to “do everything” so that Donald Trump would never become president again, even if the latter seemed more ready than ever to announce a new nomination.

Will this crusade pass change the party? Also run for the 2024 presidential elections? On Tuesday evening, the mukhtar did not say more about her intentions.

But in her battle against the rising nationalism and populist rhetoric that brought the former president to power, Liz Cheney is for now completely alone.

More than a year and a half after being ousted from power, Donald Trump maintains an iron grip on the “big old party,” which has called the January 6 protests a “legitimate political expression” and penalized Liz Cheney for taking part in the poll. .

And only one other Governor, Adam Kinzinger-elect, not a candidate for re-election, agreed to sit on this committee. Both are adorned by their colleagues with the very annoying nickname “RINOs”, reserved for Republicans who are considered too cowardly.

But Liz Cheney, heiress to the traditional right, in no way denied her ultra-conservative positions.

But for supporters of Donald Trump, it represents the “isolated waters” of Washington denounced by the former president, who criticizes career politicians with whom activists no longer identify.

The parliamentarian, from a family with a long political past, has often been seen alongside her father, Dick Cheney, who was elected from Wyoming from 1979 to 1989, before becoming Secretary of Defense for George HW Bush, then Vice President of George W. Bush.

She graduated in law from the University of Chicago, and joined the Bank of the International Finance Corporation before holding several positions in the State Department, particularly in the Middle East.

Married to Philip Berry, a lawyer at a famous Washington law firm, this mother of five tried her luck for a Senate seat in 2014, before taking the seat that her father held in the House in 2016.

During televised hearings in mid-June, the official-elect had already distinguished her extremely harsh words directed at conservatives who continue to blindly follow Donald Trump in his battle against supposedly “stolen” elections.

“Tonight I say this to my fellow Republicans who stand up for the indefensible: The day will come when Donald Trump leaves, but your shame will remain,” she said, noting that “defending the American Constitution” deserves to be put in. He puts his political life at risk.