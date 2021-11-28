London holds a meeting of G7 health ministers to tackle the Omicron variable

The British government, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven, announced on Sunday that it would hold an “emergency meeting” of the group’s health ministers the next day to address the issue of the coronavirus Omicron variant.

The British Ministry of Health announced that the health ministers of France, the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom will meet “on Monday, November 29 to discuss the development of the situation in Omicron”, during an “emergency meeting”. The Ministry of Health in a statement.

This decision comes at a time when cases linked to the new strain have been detected in many countries around the world, particularly in the Netherlands where 13 cases have been identified, in Italy and Germany.

In the United Kingdom, three cases have so far been confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA): a person who has traveled to London but has since left the country, and one in Nottingham (central England). ) and the latter in Chelmsford (East London).

While the pandemic has already claimed more than five million lives worldwide since the end of 2019, the arrival of the Omicron variant over the past week was “disturbed” by the World Health Organization on Friday.

Set in South Africa, it has prompted several countries to close their borders with South Africa – including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, but also Zambia, Malawi or Angola depending on the situation – when they did so at times it barely reopened to the world .

