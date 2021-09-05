Louisiana | There are still a few weeks without electricity for some areas

(HOMA) Complete restoration of electricity in some of the areas most affected by the cyclone Ida In Louisiana it could take a few more weeks, the president of Intergy Louisiana warned on Saturday.

At least 16 deaths were blamed for the storm in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Ida More than 22,000 utility poles were damaged or destroyed, more than tornadoes KatrinaAnd zeta And Delta Together, they come together, an effect that Entergy President and CEO Philip May has described as “amazing.”

More than 5,200 adapters fell.

“The level of devastation makes it very difficult or nearly impossible to enter and fully assess some places,” Philip May said of five parishes in southeastern Louisiana facing the longest delays. The company plans to restore full power by September 29, or even longer for some customers.

Power has been restored to about a quarter of New Orleans’ residents and to all of the city’s hospitals, and the city’s 27 substations are ready to serve customers, said Diana Rodriguez, president and CEO of the Energy New Orleans Department.

Energy said most customers should have power by Wednesday.