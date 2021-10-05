Lourdes – invites the same science festival at Chateau Castle

Celebrate science at the fortified castle – the Pyrenean Museum in partnership with Les Petits Débrouillards Occitanie.

As part of the museum’s centenary, the Pyrenean and scholarly collections are highlighted. Many interesting and educational workshops are offered for children to look at the mountain and ask themselves!

Climate workshop: Getting to know the floors of mountains and raising awareness of climate issues.

Scientific Workshop: Mapping Approach with Discovery of Measurement Tools and Landscape Reading.

Pyrenean Workshop: addresses the concept of historical, mathematical, scientific, sensitive, and artistic Pyreneanism.

Mountain Discovery: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 10am to 12pm for children ages 7 to 13.

Free workshops by booking on 05 62 42 37 37

Activities also in Campan

As part of the Science Festival, CPIE Bigorre-Pyrénées in partnership with EDF organizes visits to the EDF hydroelectric power station in Campan Wednesday October 6th.

Visits are only possible upon registration. Three times available: 2 pm, 3.15 pm or 4.30 pm. For more information and registration, contact us at 05 62 95 49 97 or via email [email protected]

Thea Fête de la Science is a free national event that takes place from October 1-11, 2021.

It aims to promote exchange between researchers and citizens.

