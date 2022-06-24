Luke Richardson to become head coach of the Black Hawks

Luke Richardson will finally get his chance in the big league. The Montreal Canadiens assistant coach has been hired by the Chicago Blackhawks as head coach, according to whistleblower Frank Seravalli of Daily FaceOff.

Jean Francois Teutonio

Journalism

Richardson, a former NHL defensive back, has been an assistant to the Canadiens since the 2017-2018 season. He’s in charge of defenders, a role that will be difficult to fill when he leaves, especially for a team like the Canadians in a complete rebuilding with so many young defenders.

Corey Perry, who is currently in the Stanley Cup Finals with Lightning, was full of praise when asked about him on Friday.

“He is an extraordinary person,” he told the media. He did a lot of work when Dominic [Ducharme] He had COVID. Men will respect her. He’s been in hockey for a long time. He knows his sport well. I wish him the best. »

Richardson previously worked as an assistant with the Ottawa Senators from 2009 to 2012 before taking charge of the Binghamton Senators of the American Hockey League. He was the head coach of the AHL for four years.

Richardson’s superiority over his players is well established. Ben Chiaroot, who was then a member of the Canadian, also said in June 2021, when Richardson had to replace Dominique Ducharme: “I think I speak on behalf of all our defenders by saying that we will all pass for Luke. Because he will do the same for us.”

Richardson played 1,417 games in the National Hockey League, scoring 35 goals and 166 assists for 201 points.

He was drafted into the first round, seventh overall, by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1987, and played four seasons there. The defender then wore the colors of Oilers, Flyers, Blue Jackets, Lightning, before ending his career in Ottawa.