The Blue Jays family has silenced more than 40,000 people

The Toronto Blue Jays Stadium was nearly full, as he gave a baseball lesson to the Texas Rangers on Monday at Globe Life Field, with a 6–2 win.

The Rangers have become the first major baseball organization in the league – and the first North American sporting organization – since the pandemic began in March 2020 to fill their stadium like this. Ultimately, 38,238 people came to the baseball stadium to watch the match.

In early March, Texas Governor Greg Abbott allowed companies to reopen naturally, without organization, allowing sporting and cultural events to take place on a large scale. This decision was hotly disputed, among other things, by the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

“I think this is a huge mistake,” Biden said of the White House following the Texas governor’s decision. We are about to change the nature of this disease because of the vaccine that can be given to people. The last thing we need is a reflection of Neanderthals. “

At the time, Abbott also indicated that wearing the mask was no longer required in his state, but the organization requested fans to wear it, although few people have been seen wearing the mask.

Very politicized personality

Hours before the match began, Abbott indicated he would not present the official stadium for the Rangers’ opening match.

The Texas governor was not impressed with the major league baseball decision to change the location of the next All-Star match and the next draft, which was originally scheduled to take place in Atlanta, due to the upcoming SB 202. Reduce your reach to votes in the country of Georgia.

Abbott has also indicated that he will no longer participate in any League events and that Texas will not attempt to host the Manfred Circuit events.

Abbott told Spectrum News 1. “It’s a shame that prominent American entertainment not only influences political parties, but also perpetuates false political narratives.” This step doesn’t reduce everything. The respect I have for the Texas Rangers, which is exceptional. “

Blue Jays victory despite everything

On the ground, Charlie Montoyo’s squad quickly silenced the assembled spectators. From the second round in the racket, when the mark was already 1 to 0 thanks to a single shot by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the first set, Marcus Simien and Kavan Biggio took turns taking long balls. The first hit it off while Randall Gretchuk was already on the pillows, while the second was solo.

Then the Blue Jays added a run in both the sixth and seventh inning.

The Rangers’ response came from Nate Lowe’s racket, on their fourth round of bat. One person allowed Isia Kenner Valieva to cross the board. Brooke Holt earned an extra half in the ninth game by double.

The win went to Stephen Matz’s record (1-0). The latter was cruel to his rivals. In six and third runs of action, he passed nine gauntlet strokes. Raphael Dulce has inherited the rescue.

“It was good.” Rami’s head coach Charlie Montoyo said the start after the match, “I’m smiling now, because that’s how he did in training camp. He was controlling the whole match and it’s good to see that. It was a great start. His first encounter with the Blue Jays.” never forget “.

Rangers star Mike Voltenewicz had some trouble as he allowed four hits with the most hits. He still had seven hits in four runs.

The two teams will participate again on Tuesday in the second game in a three-part series.