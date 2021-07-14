Luke Richardson’s contract extension for three years

The Canadian announced yesterday afternoon that أمس Dominique Ducharme has been appointed head coach on a regular basis and that is representation mark Just pulled out. Dominique Ducharme’s agent and Marc Bergievin agreed to a 3-year contract worth $1.7 million per season.

Less than 24 hours later, CH just indicated that it has also extended the Luke Richardson agreement by three years (two more years than the agreement between Marc Bergevin and Groupe CH).

The Canadians agree terms for a three-season contract extension with assistant coach Luke Richardson (2021-2022 to 2023-2024).

#GoHabsGo https://t.co/Rp8l2HdThV – Montreal Canadiens (CanadiensMTL) July 14, 2021

Richardson, 52, will be in his fourth season as a member of art Device Montrealer.

When Ducharme had to self-isolate for 14 days due to a positive COVID-19 test in playoffs Richardson took over the team.

Many players, through their words and actions, have shown us great respect for Richardson. Losing him this summer, when other teams could interview him for a head coach role, would have hurt the Canadians. Talk to team defenders who value each other Hit for Richardson.

At the same time, we can see at the beginning of the series against Lightning that Richardson was not Ultra comfortable with font matching And some small strategies that the good generally uses coaches in the NHL.

Alexander Burrows is expected to be the next to witness a contract extension.

Another assistant (experienced?) could join the Ducharme group.

We can also find out the identity of Joel Bouchard’s successor over the next few hours…

Today appears to be the day the shortlisted candidate for the Laval Rocket coaching position will give his answer. If he agrees, I expect a quick announcement to fill all training vacancies as quickly as possible heading into summer development programmes. – Andrew Zadarnovsky (AZadarski) July 14, 2021

a lot of

The Canadian family spirit allowed him to accomplish great things.

Connected Canadians take a big step in the right direction | Hello / Hey watch https://t.co/xCcgScD10c pic.twitter.com/otcwwuMT5g Hockey indoors/outdoors (HabsIO) July 14, 2021

Jeff Skinner’s turn to agree to lift his inaction clause to be left unprotected in the expansion draft.

Buffalo Sabers forward Jeff Skinner has agreed to waive his immobility clause to be left unprotected in the expansion draft. pic.twitter.com/ACQ8Q1mKHJ – Complete Hockey News (CompleteHkyNews) July 14, 2021

It’s time to retire, Kevin Miller.

Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller (UFA) announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/oq1yZBCzV2 – Matt Porter (@mattyports) July 14, 2021

The Olympics will never go away…

Reflection of the situation in Gatineau. The ice at the Robert Gurten Center will be reconstructed soon! The Tweet embed Maybe they didn’t play their last match at Old Pop! One last duel before moving to the center # O Lord ? #Fabulous – JF Factory (@jfplante_Droit) July 14, 2021

– Small signature in Anaheim…