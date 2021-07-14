sport

Luke Richardson’s contract extension for three years

July 14, 2021
Virginia Whitehead

The Canadian announced yesterday afternoon that أمس Dominique Ducharme has been appointed head coach on a regular basis and that is representation mark Just pulled out. Dominique Ducharme’s agent and Marc Bergievin agreed to a 3-year contract worth $1.7 million per season.

Less than 24 hours later, CH just indicated that it has also extended the Luke Richardson agreement by three years (two more years than the agreement between Marc Bergevin and Groupe CH).

Richardson, 52, will be in his fourth season as a member of art Device Montrealer.

When Ducharme had to self-isolate for 14 days due to a positive COVID-19 test in playoffs Richardson took over the team.

Many players, through their words and actions, have shown us great respect for Richardson. Losing him this summer, when other teams could interview him for a head coach role, would have hurt the Canadians. Talk to team defenders who value each other Hit for Richardson.

At the same time, we can see at the beginning of the series against Lightning that Richardson was not Ultra comfortable with font matching And some small strategies that the good generally uses coaches in the NHL.

Alexander Burrows is expected to be the next to witness a contract extension.

Another assistant (experienced?) could join the Ducharme group.

We can also find out the identity of Joel Bouchard’s successor over the next few hours…

a lot of

The Canadian family spirit allowed him to accomplish great things.

Jeff Skinner’s turn to agree to lift his inaction clause to be left unprotected in the expansion draft.

READ  An unforgettable evening by Eric Stahl

It’s time to retire, Kevin Miller.

The Olympics will never go away…

– Small signature in Anaheim…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *