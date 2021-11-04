Mahrez is still scoring with City

Riyad Mahrez burns in the Champions League. The Manchester City winger scored again in his side’s 3-1 win over Club Brugge, already taking his goal total to eight in C1 in 2021.

The Belgian heroes undoubtedly found their executioner in Riyad Mahrez. In fact, in the four matches between Club Brugge and the Algerian winger, the latter has turned into top scorer … 6 times.

After scoring twice at Jan Briddle Stadion two weeks ago, the former Leicester player did it again that night by giving the Citizens the winning goal in their 3-1 win. Well positioned at the far post, Mahrez found himself on a perfect cross finish from Joao Cancelo. Moreover, this achievement is punctuated by a convincing overall performance on his part.

The Sarcelles native seems to appreciate the Champions League, because in addition to being started there by Pep in his last 10 matches, he has scored 7 goals in his last 7 matches. Over the entire year of 2021, Mahrez scored 8 goals in the Queen of Competitions, making him the top scorer behind Lewandowski.

DZfoot.com