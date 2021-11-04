Snowbirds that were vaccinated twice have returned to the US border

Jocelyn Cousin had a pretty bad surprise this week when she wanted to go to her apartment in Florida.

To her surprise, the Quebec clerk learned at the airport that she could not make it to the US on Tuesday, the day her flight was scheduled. That was because she returned five days earlier, on October 28, from France and is asking US authorities for a 14-day delay before entering the US for Canadian travelers returning from another country.

“Travel has become very complicated. It does not make sense, because the information changes from day to day,” declared Jocelyn Kazin, in an interview with the Dennis Levsk Show.

The latter learned the bad news at the Air Canada boarding counter. She says she was shocked to hear the airline employee tell her that her travel plans should be postponed.

“I had her read the rules three times, so I didn’t want to believe what she was telling me,” says Jocelyn Cousin.

The author claims that she is not the only one who has experienced the same situation. Recently, her friends at US customs were stranded at Montreal-Trudeau Airport for reasons

“They were taken care of as if they were bandits,” says Jocelyn Cousin.

“We got them into a small room. There were 11 other people in that small room going through exactly the same situation.”

His friends had to pay an extra $1,029 in order to move the plane tickets to another date.

For Jocelyn Cousin, this kind of mishap is just nonsense due to the many health restrictions that she and her friends claim to have taken literally.

“Why don’t we let people pass?” What’s the point of getting a dual vaccine and getting a COVID test first? It is of no use.”

To see the full interview, watch the video above.