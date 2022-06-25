Man found guilty of defrauding Canada Post of $235,000

The National Post reports that a 59-year-old man has been convicted of fraud and possession of property obtained by crime for defrauding Canada Post of $235,000 in stamps and prepaid products.

Friday’s ruling fell into a scheme that Ontario Supreme Court Justice Spencer Nicholson described as “sophisticated and sophisticated.”

Between 2013 and 2016, Allan Fischer created 48 fake business accounts, with fake phone numbers, addresses, and emails, across Canada to send bulk mailings with the Postal Service.

After receiving an order for bulk mail services from Canada Post, the scammer is given an urgent status that allows him to order up to $7,500 in products on credit without having to check his “business” creditworthiness.

Once his new account was created, he would order stamps and prepaid products to ship business from UPS mailboxes he opened across southwestern Ontario, then never pay his accounts.

Mr. Fisher also took the opportunity to sell the obtained stamps at a discount to customers who found him through advertisements on Kijiji.

The Postal Service became suspicious of him when he noticed more than fifty unpaid merchant accounts for unpaid stamps. However, he was unable to reach the customer on the given phone numbers.

Then the 50-year-old’s computers and electronic devices were seized by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The accused’s sentence will be decided on August 17.