Abortion: Life Changed in Minutes

A Texas abortion clinic took just 12 minutes to finish its abortions Friday after the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade who has been protecting the right to abortion since 1973 in the United States.

The Washington Post reported that the quick decision by the Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in Houston surprised many as women waited at the clinic to have abortions.

“It’s over,” said Kathy Kleinfeld, co-owner of the clinic, when asked if the facility would continue to perform abortions.

There was a long silence among the staff who received the direction.

Then Kathy Kleinfeld met the women individually. The crying did not stop after that. A Mississippi woman drove a few hundred miles on Friday morning, hoping to put her pregnancy behind her.

25-year-old single mother captivated the Washington Post. She was on her way when she got a call from the clinic telling her the news. The five-week-old pregnant woman broke down in tears.

“At the fifth week of pregnancy, there is no heartbeat, and yet my rights have just been taken away from me,” she said.

A single mother who lives “from her paycheck to a paycheck” will struggle to afford travel, as she will have to travel to a state where she can legally abort.

The clinic phone hasn’t stopped ringing all day. So much so that the co-owner of the foundation recorded a letter explaining the consequences of reversing the Roe v. valley.

“We hope you’ll remember this when it’s time to vote in the election,” Kathy Kleinfeld added at the end of the letter.