Manitobans in Tokyo: Skylar Park

Born in 1999 in Winnipeg, Skylar Park has a proven track record of achievement. She stood out at the 2016 World Junior Taekwondo Championships in Burnaby, British Columbia, where she won the gold medal in the 59kg category.

Taekwondo runs in his veins. Her father, who is her coach, found her both to be taekwondo masters. In addition, 16 members of his family hold a black belt including his two younger brothers, mother, father, grandfather, aunts, uncles and cousins.

First participation in the Olympics

Although her first Olympics is at the age of 22, the online kinesiology student at the University of Manitoba is familiar with international competition.

Indeed, in addition to the 2016 World Championships, the athlete participated in the 2016 and 2018 Pan American Championships, as well as the 2019 Pan American Games, where she won a silver medal.

Taekwondo competitions begin on Saturday.