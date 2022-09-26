New Collective Agreement at Radio Canada

Radio Canada’s union employees ratified, Sunday, a new collective agreement providing for an increase in wages and the creation of more than a hundred permanent jobs.

After nearly a month of deliberation led by the Travelers’ Union of Radio Canada (STTRC-CSN), about 2,800 Crown employees ratified the agreement reached in principle on August 25 at a public meeting.

The new employment contract, which will be valid until March 2025, provides in particular for a 1.5% salary increase retroactive to April 2021, a 2% increase in 2022 and 2023 and an increase of 1.5% in 2024, a rate that can be subject to change .

In addition, 120 permanent jobs will be posted, while many contract jobs will be converted into permanent jobs to enhance the sustainability of jobs, according to a detailed Radio Canada report on Sunday.

The new agreement between the national broadcaster and STTRC also stipulates the terms of the “Diversity and Inclusion Recruitment Program”.

“We believe this is a good, reasonable and responsible agreement, in line with the staff requirements and priorities of Radio Canada,” Radio Canada Senior Vice President Michel Bissonnette commented in a press release.