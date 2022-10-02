Many CH graduates on concessions

All National Hockey League (NHL) teams continue to exclude players from their roster for the start of the next regular season and many veterans are subject to exemptions.

On Sunday, several interesting athletes, including the Montreal Canadiens, were put on the list.

Washington Capitals goalkeeper Zachary Focale, who won his first National Hockey League game last year, is subject to exemptions. Another former CH goalkeeper, Dustin Tokarski, who is now a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, has been disqualified.

The 33-year-old veteran played 29 games for the Buffalo Sears last season.

Laval Rocket’s captain in recent seasons, defender Xavier Ouellet, has also seen his name put on concessions by “Pens”. Quebec scored 41 points in 61 MLS games in 2021-2022.

Gustav Olofson (Seattle Kraken), William Laguison (Carolina Hurricanes), Jake Lucchini (Ottawa Senators) and William Peyton (St. Louis Blues) are other Montreal alumni on Sunday’s list.

Also note the concessions of goalkeepers Malcolm Suban (Cypress), Michael Hutchinson (Vegas Golden Knights), striker Drake Cagiola (Penguins), and defender Anthony Pettito (Florida Panthers).