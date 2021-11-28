Marc Bergiveen Surprised and Injured

Montreal Canadiens general manager Mark Bergevin was stunned by the rumors relating to Scott Mellanby and Jeff Gorton on Saturday night.

The residential complex’s CEO has already learned that owner Jeff Molson has discussed the matter with these two men through the media. Louis Jean stated that he had not been notified of the procedures before NHL after the match. However, the latter added that Bergévin had recommended Milanby to Molson as his successor if he resigned.

“He’s been so loyal, he’s given everything to this organization over the past few years, so it really hurts,” said Louis Jean.

In closing, Louis Jean noted that there may be an announcement from Canadians as early as Sunday.

