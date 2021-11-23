The Trapped Septuagint: A Multi-Thousand Dollar Fraud Hardly Avoided

The Levis Police Department intervened in time, on Monday, with a seventy man who was to be defrauded of several thousand dollars.

The facts began at midday on Monday, when the woman received a call from a man who spoke English. The number indicated that the call was from the United States.

“The lady was not fluent in English, but from what she understood from the conversation, the man told her that her account had been defrauded by traffickers and that in order to resolve the situation, she had to transfer the money to another account to Véronique Blouin, a spokesperson for the Levis City Police Department ( SPVL).

The spokesman added that the suspect ordered the woman not to report the situation to anyone and to do what he ordered.

Alerting him from the conversation, her partner began to doubt even more, noticing that she would not return.

The lady went to the bank to withdraw the first amount. She was waiting to be able to withdraw another amount, as there are limits for each withdrawal.

So her husband reported it to the police.

“When the police located the lady, she had already withdrawn a good amount and was still waiting until she could withdraw another amount to turn everything over to the fraudster,” the spokesperson continues.

The police tried to join the crook, but in the meantime her husband informed the lady, so it was too late to corner the malicious man.

Investigations are still ongoing.

“There have been cases of fraud coming in recently,” Ms. Bloen says. These days, it’s an epidemic.”

If SPVL succeeds in locating the fraudster, many fraud cases can be resolved.