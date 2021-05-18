Marc Carrier will not seek a third term

Today, I announce that I have made a decision not to run for a third term, in the municipal elections this coming November, as my country advisor to the Mason Angers region, which I have represented for nearly eight years. Mr Carrier wrote in a post on his page The social networking site Facebook.

He was first elected in 2013, and the person who holds the position of vice chair of the Committee for the Development of Land, Housing and Environment, in an interview, identified the current health status as one of the reasons for his selection.

People are used to campaigning on the ground, meeting citizens … I’ve never put a campaign poster in my life during an election campaign. The context ensures that there are no more clusters […]And more recreational, social or sporting activities. So, for me, not being able to meet people, it becomes difficult Mr. Carrière illustrated. During my first election campaign, in 2013, I took four years to create my platform, specifically to present things that can be accomplished for the citizens. […] Not being able to prepare myself accordingly, it becomes difficult , It is to explain.

Less close to citizens

However, he said to himself Very proud of the many accomplishments the area has achieved since becoming a member of the city council At the same time, however, he adds that Action Gatineau’s new dynamic also influenced his decision.

My roadmap speaks for itself. However, the term nearing its end has been distorted by the new governance implemented by the mayor who has, among other things, given more powers to the Executive Committee, which he represents with a majority of Action Gatineau. , he wrote.

Independent municipal councilors, although they are in the majority, have a lower say in municipal administration , Regret posting it The social networking site Facebook. It is an ancient way of doing the things that hinder municipal democratic life. We are moving farther and farther from the citizens and local services.

In an interview, the future former consultant clarified his thinking.

The new ruling adds, in my opinion, another level between the citizens and the administration. For me, municipality policy is still a policy of convergence. At Gatineau, things are getting more and more difficult. We are moving away from the citizens.

A political break

Mr. Carrier says he thought long and hard about his political future with his two daughters, Vicky and Veronique.

I introduced myself together in municipal politics and it was always so united that we made the decision that I announce to you this morning. Books Former School Counselor.

However, the city councilor is not completely closing the door to a possible return to the political scene.

For me, it is a respite. […] I don’t know where this breather will take me. Quote from:Mark Carrier, Mason Angers County Counselor

By the November vote, he promises to follow up on the ongoing files in the Mason Angers region, such as the construction of the new swimming pool in Jacques Iamy Park.

Mr. Carrier adds his name to the list of elected municipal officials who will not run for re-election in the upcoming elections. The list started to grow after the announcements of Mayor Maxime Bidenod Gobin, Gilles Carpentier, Myriam Nadu, Cedric Tessier, René Amiot and Pierre Lanther.

With information from Natalie Tremblay