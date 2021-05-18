Why staying 100% remote in business isn’t necessarily good for your health

Basic In France, psychosocial risks define a category of risks to mental, physical and social health arising from working conditions.

Musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) cover a wide range of disorders of the musculoskeletal system, which can be caused or exacerbated by occupational activity.

One in two HR managers (HRDs) found that remote work imposed during childbirth periods is harmful to the health of employees. This is what emerges from the employee health prevention measure he performs IFOP For a Health Back Office with 605 HR decision makers (including 64 HRD) working for a company of over 20 employees.

Psychosocial risks and musculoskeletal disorders

45% of HR advocates consider the impact of remote work on employee health negative. Also, those who noted an increase in psychosocial risk (PSR) and Problems of the musculoskeletal system (MSDs) are more to emphasize the negative impact of remote work on employee health (67% in companies with an increase in MSDs, 54% for those who reported increases in RPS).

“The isolation has increased fears about Covid and concerns about the sustainability of their jobs weakening the mental health of the employees. We also know that for many inconvenient situations due to the lack of suitable equipment in the home (external monitor, armchair, keyboard) in addition to a more sedentary lifestyle that causes In increasing muscle and joint pain, especially back pain, ” comments Nicola Destang, Chiropractor and Assistant Director of Back Office Santé.

The administrative sector is most affected

A more pronounced increase in psychosocial risk was observed in companies with 250 to 499 employees (65%) and in the management sector (58%).



