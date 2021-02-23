Boston Bruins players took full advantage of their opportunity to play a away match on Lake Tahoe on Sunday.

The Massachusetts team beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 and the players feel they have experienced a unique experience.

“It’s a tough year without the fans, but what can we say more about this event?” Defensman John Moore fell after the match.

“I was lucky to have played a lot of matches away from home, and this game was in a category of its own,” the defender said to the media. We wanted to share the experience with our families, but we all enjoyed it and had a lot of fun as a group. Obviously, victory helps. It will be a precious memory. “

Trent Frederick is the one who will have the game in Lake Tahoe most special when he thinks about it in the next few years. The 23-year-old scored his first goal in the National Hockey League.

“It’s hard to believe when this happens to you,” the attacker said. Obviously, it would have been a little different without the fans. There is no noise. So it took me a while to realize just how real it was. It was really good. “

Profitable change in brightness

As much as Frederick’s story is anything, David Pasternak’s performance is one that the audience will remember. The Czech dazzled his opponents and spectators by scoring three goals.

“It was amazing,” said Hattrick, enthusiastically. The fact that we played in the sun and darkness was amazing. It’s very beautiful in the dark, too. We had the opportunity to play abroad. Overall it was a great experience. “

This was also partly due to the change in light that Pastrnak struck the mark several times.

«[Brad] Marchand told me he wasn’t able to see the net and that he would always give me the pass, because he couldn’t find the cage, ” the defector explained.

Marchand’s “strategy” worked, combining two passes at the beautiful Lake Tahoe circuit.