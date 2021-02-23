Several Cineplex theaters will reopen this weekend

Canadian chain Cineplex confirmed Monday that its 16 theaters in Quebec will reopen their theaters to moviegoers this weekend, just in time for the school break.

In Montreal, Scotiabank Cinemas, Quartier Latin and Forum will resume welcoming audiences starting Friday. Across town, Brossard Cinemas (at Dix-30) and Kirkland will also operate the projectors on Friday. Some establishments such as those in Carrefour Dorion, Carrefour Angrignon, and Promenades St-Bruno will wait until Saturday before reopening their doors.

In the Quebec City region, the Cinémas Cineplex de Beauport and Sainte-Foy will be open to the public again starting Friday.

Goddess of Fire Flying, Felix and Murga’s Treasure, De GaulleAnd the Tom & Jerry And the Wonder Woman 1984 It is part of the list of films to be shown in the series’ theaters this weekend.

There is no popcorn

Cineplex confirmed, in a press release sent to the media, that it will abide by the health measures imposed by the Legault government, including a ban on the sale of foodstuffs at facilities located in the red zone.

Last week, the ban sparked complaints from some movie theater owners, including Vincent Gozo, who argued that it was not profitable to reopen theaters if the sale of food was not allowed. Mr Guzzo also reiterated yesterday that Cinémas Guzzo will remain closed until the Legault government authorizes the reopening of their food counters.