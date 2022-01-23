Mark Gorman sees a big program on the horizon this fall for Apple

Without much surprise because it happens every year, the fall of 2022 could be busy at Apple. in a the newsMark Gorman D Bloomberg Add a scoop to the spring event that awaits us, in March or April, and especially in the second part of the year when we risk being swamped with novelties.

The potential future of the MacBook Air, according to FPT.

the special event Spring should be an occasion for Apple to lift the veil iPhone SE with 5G, a Update iPad Air To make it fit in with other tablets, and maybe a new, more “Pro” Mac. Maybe a bigger iMac or a Mac mini with an M1 Pro/Max chip?

Apple will unveil its first products for 2022 in March or April

But above all in the fall, Apple must give the full measure of its talent – and hit Livret A. hard. Gurman is already conjuring up a bunch of new products the manufacturer wants to reveal to take out the purses this Christmas: Four new iPhones, the MacBook Pro for beginners and The Completely Redesigned MacBook AirAnd AirPods Pro 2nd generationAnd Tres Apple WatchiPad for beginners The new iPad Pro, the Mac M1 Pro/Max that won’t be released in the spring, and last but not least, a Mac Pro 🤪 With silicon apple sauce.

We very well imagine that Apple won’t throw all this into one event but, like 2020, there will be two major steps ahead at the end of the year. As for the augmented reality headset, it looks like it was Postponed to next year…